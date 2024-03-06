The sentimental life of the British actor Michael Gambon, who died in September 2023, at the age of 82, would also have made for a film. In 1962, at just 22 years old, he married Anna Miller, who became Anna Gambon, taking her husband's surname. Two years later, in 1964, they had their first and only child together, Fergus, who is now 60 years old. After more than four decades of marriage, in 2000, during the filming of the Channel 4 miniseries Longitude, the interpreter met the set designer Phillipa Hart, 25 years his junior, and they began a relationship that lasted more than 20 years and from which two sons were born, Tom, who came into the world in 2007, and Will, born in 2009. According to the British media, Gambon's wife knew about this relationship and, although at first it caused conflict in the marriage, over time it was accepted. The actor, known worldwide for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter saga, was divided between the house he shared with his wife and the one he shared with his lover and his two young children, and he never hid this situation from the public. closest to him. Although jealous of his privacy, he did not publicize it or comment anything to the media either.

It is for this reason that the actor's inheritance has generated some surprise after his will was made known this Tuesday, March 5. According to media reports such as Daily Mail, who have had access to the documents, Gambon has left a total of 1,465,882 pounds sterling (about 1.7 million euros) to his wife, and nothing to his girlfriend. The will, dated 2016, makes Anna Gambon the executor of her estate along with her son Fergus. His other two children, who are currently 17 and 15 years old, will receive 10,000 pounds and a small trophy each (a silver heart, an insignia that Gambon received in recognition of his work as a theater actor, one in 1987 and another in the year 2000, by the Variety Club). After being questioned by the British tabloid about whether she knew that she had been excluded from the inheritance, Phillipa Hart responded: “It's none of my business. And I really don't want to talk about this.” Fergus, the actor's eldest son, has also declined to make any kind of statement on the subject.

Michael Gambon died on September 28 due to the consequences of pneumonia, as reported by his agent Clair Dobbs in a statement, issued on behalf of the interpreter's family and collected by Guardian: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and his son Fergus at his bedside, after a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82 years old. “We ask that our privacy be respected at this painful time and we appreciate the messages of support and love.” Celebrated by the public and critics, both for his roles in theater and on the big and small screen, Gambon was also admired by several generations of his professional colleagues, as the same newspaper noted.

“He was enormously prolific, with over 150 appearances across television and film, in an era when even half that number would have been impressive and unusual. And that for a man whose resume in the theater was also prodigious,” the magazine stressed for its part Variety. Although it was mainly known for his leading role in the series The Singing Detective and as Albus Dumbledore in the film adaptation of the Harry Potter saga, his characters also included two kings of England (Edward VII in the television movie The lost prince and George V in the Oscar The king's speech), Winston Churchill (on television Churchill's secret) or US President Lyndon B. Johnson (in On the way to war, with Emmy nomination included). And, at the same time, several gangsters or the director of a tobacco company in The dilemmaby Michael Mann.

In 2015, Gambon announced his retirement from the stage in an interview with the newspaper The Sunday Times. He then admitted to having memory problems that prevented him from learning the scripts. Years before, precisely because he forgot his part of his script, he suffered a panic attack for which he had to be hospitalized. “It's a horrible thing to admit, but I can't do it. It breaks my heart,” acknowledged the actor, who also admitted that for some time he had only accepted short roles and acted with a earpiece so that they could tell him his lines when he forgot them.

On the big screen, his last appearance was in a small role in the horror film Cordelia (2019), by the British Adrian Shergold, which received mixed reviews. The actor's legacy was honored with an Emmy, also with the honorary award from the British Independent Film Awards in 2012 and four awards from the British Academy of Film. In Spain he was recognized as best actor at the 1989 Sitges Festival.