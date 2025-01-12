“Enough of chest-beating, insulting and messing with everything,” claimed Belén Esteban, looking hard at the camera during her visit to The Revoltwhich boosted the ratings of TVE’s La 1. In the past, shooting your screen share was called a “belenazo.” Although, in reality, the success of that Monday was also in the desire to see Lalachus and Broncano after the bell. With controversy over the image of La Vaquilla de The Grand Prix included. Controversy forced more by those who try to profit from polarization than by concern for respect for religious beliefs.

And there was Belén Esteban, who burst into the program without restraint. And he made a speech of affection towards Lalachus, who has received so many attacks without eating or drinking it. But, at the same time, Belén’s passionate speech teaches us how contradictory we are. Even as We tend to see in others realities that we are not even able to recognize in ourselves.

“Enough of beating your chest, insulting and messing with everything,” said Belén in the same program in which she also sent “shit*” to Telecinco. But hadn’t he raised the flag of not hitting his chest and not insulting? Belén Esteban’s spontaneity is uncontrollable. Her talent has gone hand in hand with a verbal incontinence that she connected with a society identified in a neighborhood girl who was “abandoned” with a child in her arms. It has already rained from that. And, since then, she has been growing as a communicator. With a success that has always been closely linked to to be a waste of one’s own and others’ miseries.

Come on, what with “Enough of beating your chest, insulting and messing with everything” is dismantling his own work who has been involved in the reality of whispering. Their parliaments have not had much mercy for other people who never spoke. For example, with María José Campanariowife of his ex Jesulín de Ubrique, and who decided to remain silent so as not to enter certain shows. In the style of Rocio Carrasco. Which, sometimes, causes people to be left with a distorted image.

It’s the paradox of the universe save me, that can sound modern when they laugh at themselves and they narrate their identifiable life anecdotes with generosity and, at the same time, It transmits rancidity when they start preaching exemplary things to others. At that moment, all the seams are visible: one day they make a plea about not criticizing people’s physiques and, the next day, they are in Not even if we were laughing at the double chin Carmen Borrego with lame comments from Kiko Hernández. And no one seems to bat an eye on the set. If the physicists are not in debate, neither are those of Terelu and Carmen Borrego.