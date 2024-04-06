The keys of Rafael Dudamel, the coach who has Bucaramanga leader and classified

AND Why not? Rafael Dudamel asks. Why can't you win the title with Atlético Bucaramanga? That must be the phrase that runs through your head before every game. The Venezuelan coach has enough experience to know that the path to becoming a Colombian soccer star is arduous, paved, difficult, but his campaign today is so good that Dudamel gives himself the pleasure of dreaming, of thinking that his team is going to win. to be able to give the fight to the maximum. He already qualified for home runs, but that is not his ceiling.

Rafael Dudamel is a name already made in Colombian football. First, because he was a goalkeeper who dedicated a large part of his career in this League, on these fields, in teams like Santa Fe, Cali, Millonarios (with which he was champion of the Merconorte Cup), América, Huila and Cortuluá. And, second, because he already knows what it is to be a champion here, having won the title with Deportivo Cali as a player (1998) and as coach (2021).

As if his connection with the country were not enough, Dudamel is a soccer commentator for Canal Caracol in the Colombian National Team matches, where they take advantage of his extensive experience as he was Venezuela's coach in the under-17, under-20 and senior categories. He was even runner-up in the youth world champion as a coach.