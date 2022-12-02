Senior officials of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress are debating whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa should remain in office after an investigation found the president hid millions of cash on his farm. The opposition calls for the dissolution of the Government and the call for early elections, while Ramaphosa, who came to the Executive with the promise of eradicating corruption, rejects the accusations.

“Farmgate”, the scandal that has the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, under threat of impeachment.

More than 80 officials of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) met this Friday, December 2, at the headquarters of the political party, in a suburb of Johannesburg, to discuss whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should remain in office, after an investigation found to have violated anti-corruption laws.

The meeting took place just one day after the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, presented a motion in the Legislature demanding the dissolution of the Government, which would lead to early elections.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Stansted Airport, in Stansted, Britain, on November 21, 2022. ©Henry Nicholls/Reuters

In addition, for next Tuesday, December 6, a vote in Parliament is scheduled to determine whether the president should be subjected to a impeachment.

However, pro-government ANC lawmakers hold a majority in Parliament and could oppose attempts to oust their leader.

“The president understands the magnitude of this problem and what it means for the country and the stability of the Government (…) We are at an unprecedented and extraordinary moment for our democracy as a result of the report, and therefore any decision the president makes has to be informed for the best interest of the country. That decision cannot be rushed,” Ramaphosa spokesman Vincent Magwenya said.

“Farmgate”, the case that has the president of South Africa on the ropes

Ramaphosa’s continuity has faltered especially since last Wednesday, November 30, when the report on a robbery that occurred on his farm in 2020 was made public.

But suspicions against the president began last June when the country’s former intelligence chief, Arthur Fraser, denounced that the thieves found hidden in the furniture of the president’s property at least four million dollars in cash and took the money.

The theft, which came to light five months ago, began to raise doubts and uncomfortable questions about how Ramaphosa would have acquired that money, why he did not keep it in a bank and whether or not it had been declared to the authorities. Sensitive questions for a leader who came to power with the promise of fighting endemic corruption in his country.

The head of state denies having acted incorrectly and points out that the amount stolen was much less, around $580,000, which corresponded to the sale of animals from his farm.

However, Fraser accused Ramaphosa of money laundering, corruption, violation of currency laws and trying to cover up a grand theft.

FILE-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Parliament in Cape Town, on February 13, 2020. © Reuters/Sumaya Hisha

An independent panel appointed by the South African legislature last August said it had found evidence that the president violated anti-corruption laws in connection with the theft. He also cited a possible conflict between the president’s business and official interests.

dissolution of government, impeachment or resignation, the options that weigh on Ramaphosa

“I will ask all members of the House, regardless of party or affiliation, to support it so that we can urgently close this episode of corruption,” said John Steenhuisen, leader of South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, when presented the motion for the dissolution of the Government, on Thursday, December 1.

The South African Constitution contemplates this possibility and requires that a vote in the Legislative obtain a majority of 50% plus one in favor for the dissolution of the Executive to proceed.

But it is also pending to define if the ruling party will support a political trial against the president or if he would resign from office.

Before the findings of the investigation into the robbery, finally released last week, Ramaphosa was the clear favorite to lead the African National Congress (ANC) in the 2024 elections and secure a second presidential term.

