There will also be no Chinese Grand Prix in 2023 by Formula 1.

Because China still has a very strict policy in the field of corona measures, Formula 1 announced today that it will also avoid China in 2023. In consultation with the authorities and the promoter, it has been decided to remove the race from the calendar.

The new season starts on March 5 with the race in Bahrain. China was the fourth on the agenda on April 16, but the Formula 1 circus will skip that for another year.

Lewis Hamilton

As a result, the Chinese Grand Prix is ​​missing from the schedule for the third consecutive year. The race was last held in 2019 with winner Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen then crossed the finish line in fourth place.

Replacement race

The schedule for 2023 has a record 24 Grands Prix and the organization intends to keep it that way. So there must be a replacement race. A candidate could, for example, be the Portuguese Partimão. This circuit has been an alternative to a canceled race twice before during the global Covid pandemic.

The FIA ​​has yet to rule on this, but the Portuguese motorsport commentator João Carlos Costa already know for sure. Formula 1 is coming back to Portugal.

