Although for a long time there was speculation about the sentimental life of Yarita Lizeth, the folk singer finally revealed that she has a boyfriend, a young foreigner with whom he has been in a relationship for several years. On stage and during a presentation in Cuscothe “Chinita del amor” introduced her sentimental partner, whom she has known for a long time.

How many years of relationship have Yarita Lizeth and her boyfriend, Patric?

When Yarita Lizeth invited her boyfriend to appear on stage, explained that they have a relationship dating back four or five years. Likewise, she highlighted the qualities of Patrick Lundberg, arguing that he is a good man, simple, hard-working and who, in all this time of relationship that they have as friends, lovers and boyfriends, never made her cry.

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth introduced her partner Patric: who is he and where did he come from to meet the singer?

Precisely, According to the images that appear on the social networks of the boyfriend of Yarita Lizethit can be seen that they were published in 2019. Dated July of that year, there is a photograph taken in Cuscoexactly in Macchu Picchu. The following image dates from August 2019, while a third has a publication date of December 18.

As explained by the ‘Chinita del amor’, patrick lundberg He arrived in Peru in the last few hours, although as is evident, it is not the first time that the young foreigner has set foot on Peruvian soil. At another time, Yarita Lizeth maintained that all these years she preferred to keep her relationship secret so that she would not be harmed.

Who is in love with Yarita Lizeth?

Is about patrick lundberg, who arrived in Peru in recent hours from Sweden, as explained by Yarita Lizeth. However, it is not the first time that she has been in Peru. As appears in photographs published on her social networks, she also arrived in 2019.

How did the networks and fans react to Yarita Lizeth upon learning of his relationship with Patrick?

The couple of the moment! Social networks and fans of Yarita Lizeth They were excited to find out about the sentimental relationship they have with the Swiss Patrick. “Long live love, Yarita. I’m glad, blessings”, “How cute”, “He’s handsome”, among others, were the comments of netizens, who wasted no time and congratulated the ‘sweetie of love‘.

How old is Yarita Lizeth?

La Chinita del amor is currently 33 years old. Her birthday is November 28, 1989. Normally, during these dates, he celebrates with his fans at concerts held in different cities.

What country is Patric Lundberg from?

patrick lundberg is from Sweden, from the city of Malmö. She arrived in Peru on Monday, July 3, to spend time with Yarita Lizeth. One of her first steps was to publicly announce her romance in Sicuani, Cusco.

Yarita Lizeth and Patric Lundberg: How many years have you been in a relationship?

As detailed by Yarita Lizeth, has about 5 years of knowing Patric Lundberg. They started out as friends and later became lovers. It has been a long process marked by distance.

Yarita Lizeth in concert: it will be presented in the Parque de la Exposición

The artist Yarita Lizeth will perform on July 28 at the Parque de la Exposición after the failed concert 4 months ago in the same place. On that occasion, the singer denounced not knowing the reasons that led to the cancellation. The puneña maintained that the communication came just after having been in favor of the protests against Dina Boluarte and the Congress.

Yarita Lizeth revealed how she learned to sing

The spectacular folk singerYarita Lizethwas present in the radio version of the comedy show “Talking Shit“, called “radio huevadas“. There, the ‘sweetie of love‘ revealed that he had to learn to sing at the age of 6, because he took care of 80 sheep and feared that aandean foxto eat them, so his only way to scare away the cunning animal was by singing.

Yarita Lizeth will look for new talents

Through a call to be held in the city of Lima, singer Yarita Lizeth announced that she will give girls and adolescents the opportunity to fulfill their dreams of singing on stage.

Yarita highlights her boyfriend’s affection

After the great surprise that he gave his followers, Yarita said that his partner, in addition to being a hard-working and humble man; he respects her and treats her with great affection.

Who is Óscar del Río and what did he have to do with Yarita Lizeth’s career?

Óscar del Río is a radio host and the help he gave to Yarita Lizeth when she was a victim of fraud was key to preventing the folkloric’s career from sinking.

#Yarita #Lizeth #relationship #Patric #long #time #years