There are formats that fall into oblivion forever and others that die to re-emerge with greater strength. And that is the case of ‘Figures and letters’. The legendary TVE program disappeared in 2013, after passing through several regional television stations. They were good times for television. Now he celebrates one year of his brave return. It was audacious to bring the format to the present at such a complex time for television, but the result confirms that it has been a success. «If they had asked us when we returned what result we would have, we would never have said this. “I would still bet on a good fit, but not this,” the presenter acknowledges to ABC during a break during recordings.

When the program began its journey again on La 2, in January 2024, the program had a 3% audience share. Last month it made 5%. Almost double. The secret? His ability to reinvent himself, which has led him to receive the Iris award for the specialized press. «There is a more current tone. “We had to bring the dissemination, figures and letters closer to the people,” acknowledges the presenter, who has also had to adapt to a new rhythm. «In the thirty minutes of the program something is always happening and there is always a game. There are no frills because there is no time. “I just play, play, play,” he acknowledges as he prepares for the last recording of the day. Aitor enters the set and starts the program with strength and humor. At his side are two contestants, one more veteran and another newcomer, somewhat nervous, but who is calmed down by the presenter. There is no shortage of laughter, but neither is concentration and a countdown that strains the participants and the technical team as well.

When Aitor embarked on this adventure, he had no other competitor than ‘El Hormiguero’. But in September, after the arrival of ‘La Revuelta’, its broadcast was in danger. However, they have grown even more. «I was afraid, right now it is the most turbulent period right now, but the typology of the program has allowed us to be a third way. “We have no controversies, we are a contest for everyone.” On December 30, it managed to achieve a 6.1% audience share, the record until now, and yesterday it was less than 200,000 viewers from Telecinco.

There are families who get together to watch the program every night, but there are also more young people who join this plan. «It is curious because the profile of the participants who want to compete is increasingly younger. “They are going to be the future of television and it is a source of pride.” Aitor travels three days a week to do the programs. Every day they record a total of four. They are intense days, but satisfying. But he is alone in this adventure. At his side are David Calle and Elena Herraiz, who have made the leap from YouTube to television to demonstrate their skill as experts in ‘Cifras y Letras’. «I would not have been able to present myself as a contestant because I am very embarrassing. From here it’s calmer,” says Elena, laughing.









Are these good times for television? “Of course. If you had asked me a year and a half ago I would say no, but now that Elena and I are here we have made television reborn,” the expert says, causing the production team to laugh. After an intense day of work, both presenters recognize that it is a merit to bring back the format and that it works so well. “Recovering ‘Figures and Letters’ so that the entire family can give it to us seems amazing to us.” It’s the magic of television.