La Spezia – The lifeless body of a 67-year-old man was found at the foot of the Muzzeronethe wall overlooking the sea in the municipality of Porto Venere frequented by enthusiasts, hikers and rock climbers.

The alarm was raised late in the afternoon. The volunteers of the Alpine Rescue, the firefighters and the soldiers of the Port Authority intervened. The intervention of theDragon helicopter.

According to initial reconstructions, no climbing equipment was found at the site of the tragedy. Which is why, at the moment, no track is excluded. The hypotheses also include those of a voluntary gesture or a fall due to illness.