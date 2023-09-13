The construction of an irrigation canal diverting the waters of the Masacre River on the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic generates tensions between the two countries. In reaction, the Dominican Government announced on Monday, September 11, that it was suspending the issuance of visas to the inhabitants of the neighboring country and threatened to completely close the border. A decision that would affect thousands of Haitians, whose country is in a catastrophic humanitarian situation.

The construction of a canal generates tensions between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The project seeks to divert the waters of the Masacre River, also called the Dejabón River on the Dominican side, to irrigate the crops of Haitian farmers. The river serves as a border between the two countries in the northern part of the island. However, President Abinader emphasized that this border issue threatens “the security of the Dominican Republic” and its “sovereignty.”

The Dominican Republic claims that the canal violates several diplomatic agreements signed by both countries: the Treaty of Peace and Perpetual Friendship and Arbitration of 1929, the Border Agreement of 1935 and the Border Review Protocol of 1936.

In reaction, Homero Figueroa, the spokesman for the Dominican presidency, announced on Monday, September 11 that suspends the issuance of new visas to Haitian nationals after construction work on a canal to divert the waters of the Masacre River, the natural boundary between the two Caribbean countries, continued.

Threats of total border closure

After a National Security Council, Dominican President Luis Abinader confirmed that the northern area of ​​the border will remain closed. A decision made last Tuesday in reaction to the construction of the canal. The president also issued an ultimatum to the authorities of the neighboring country: “between now and Thursday, depending on the situation (…), we would close the border completelyincluding land, sea and air trade,” Abinader explained in a press conference. “I do not want to be optimistic and naive (…) I hope that common sense prevails between now and Thursday,” otherwise “we would have no other choice.” alternative,” he added.

For their part, Haitian authorities affirm that the construction of the canal arises from an initiative of private entrepreneurs and that the State does not support the project. An insufficient justification to reassure President Luis Abinader, who criticized “the situation of ungovernability” in the neighboring country and regrets not having “a valid interlocutor” to try to resolve the matter. The president also specified that he is willing to inform international organizations to seek a solution that respects International Law.

Haitian citizens are sealing the passage of water from the Masacre River, as demanded by the Dominican Government, after the border closure carried out by the Land Border Security Corps (CESFRONT) by order of the president @luisabinader 🇩🇴📢 pic.twitter.com/1VM7OZth51 — Homero Figueroa (@HomeroFigueroaG) September 6, 2023



A decision that reinforces the anti-immigration policy

Luis Abidaner assured that he is aware of the difficulties that the total closure of the border would imply on an economic level. He highlighted the “difficult situation” for producers and merchants and added that the Dominican State will support the sectors that may be affected by this decision.

According to official data, the Dominican Republic exports products to Haiti worth around 750 million dollars each year, turning the neighboring country into its third strongest trading partner. Added to this figure are hundreds of millions of dollars of informal trade between the two countries, according to data from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic.

Above all, a total closure of the border as well would affect thousands of Haitians who cross the border daily to work in the Dominican Republic.

This decision will reinforce the restrictive immigration policy implemented by President Abinader, who has already ordered the construction of a four-meter-high wall to limit the flow of migrants. The wall should be 164 kilometers of the almost 400 kilometers of border that the two countries share. The deportations of more than 170,000 Haitian refugees have also accelerated, according to official data.

In November of last year, this immigration policy had already provoked criticism from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who had declared: “A week ago I asked that deportations to Haiti stop, given the humanitarian crisis and of human rights that the country faces. I am concerned to see that the forced returns of Haitians to Haiti from the Dominican Republic continue.”

Residents of the Carrefour Feuilles neighborhood in Port-au-Prince abandoned their homes and set up camp at a local gym fleeing the violence. Since the beginning of this year, the UN estimates that at least 2,439 people have been killed and some 200,000 have been internally displaced due to frequent turf wars. © Reuters

5.2 million Haitians need humanitarian assistance

The situation in Haiti became increasingly critical due to the increase in violence in the Caribbean country. The situation has worsened since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021 and, today, criminal groups control entire parts of the country, such as, for example, 80% of Port-au-Prince, the capital.

Clashes between gangs have triggered a devastating humanitarian crisis, leaving nearly 200,000 people displaced across the country, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).. To these people are added the tens of thousands of people displaced by natural disasters such as floods.. Almost half of the Haitian population, around 5.2 million people, need humanitarian assistance.

🇭🇹❗Haiti’s displacement crisis deepens: Fatigue in host communities pushes half of displaced to dire makeshift sites amid rising violence & instability. Urgent international support is needed to meet the humanitarian needs of nearly 5.2 million people.https://t.co/rQPlc9bKLD — IOM – UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) August 16, 2023



Faced with the crisis, the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, requested help from the international community to guarantee the country’s security. In late August, a Kenyan reconnaissance mission, composed of senior police officers, visited the country. He sought to assess the security situation with the perspective of leading a multinational force to combat growing gang violence. The United States supports the initiative.

The situation in Haiti will be one of the central topics of the next UN General Assembly, which will begin on September 19.

