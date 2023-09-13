A medic of the Russian Armed Forces stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively using cluster shells near Ugledar

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are actively using banned cluster munitions near Ugledar. Nadezhda, a soldier of the medical unit of the operational-combat tactical formation (OBTF) “Cascade” unit, spoke about this, writes RIA News.

As a service member of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation pointed out, cluster munitions are filled with three different types of submunitions. They are capable of penetrating body armor and helmets. “Some look like nails, others like balls, others like shavings. “This can all be in one submunition,” she emphasized. As the doctor pointed out, the metal balls “pierce people right through.”

Earlier, UN Deputy Secretary General Izumi Nakamitsu called for an end to the use of cluster munitions in Ukraine. She stressed that the supply of any type of weapons “raises serious concern due to the risk of potential escalation of violence.”