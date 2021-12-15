EP Wednesday 15 December 2021, 15:22



The Plenary of the Constitutional Court (TC) has rejected outright and unanimously the recusal incidents that were raised against the new magistrates Enrique Arnaldo and Concepción Espejel by Catalan independence leaders. The matter was included this Tuesday as an annex to be discussed in this jurisdictional plenary session, the first to be held after the partial renewal of the court of guarantees.

With this decision, which has been supported by all the magistrates in the plenary session, the new president, Pedro González-Trevijano, saves the first important obstacle in his mandate, and it is that it is expected that matters such as the Agreement will be discussed in this first session. of the Bureau of the Parlament by which the amnesty of the condemned independentistas was vindicated.