Friday, May 19, 2023, 20:53



Updated 9:19 p.m.

The Professional Association of the Magistracy (APM), the majority among judges and of a conservative tendency, distances itself from the agreement that the rest of the groups of magistrates and prosecutors signed with the Ministry of Justice last Thursday, and which supposes an increase in remuneration salary of around 450 euros more per month. This increase represents an annual outlay of more than 46 million euros from public coffers.

This is an insufficient offer for the APM, which from the beginning of the negotiations clung to the strike as a measure of pressure to wrest demands from the government. These have occurred, as reflected in the pact signed, but to which the conservative association has not wanted to join.

The APM defines this agreement as “insufficient, unworthy and unacceptable, which will weigh down the economic capacity of the judges and magistrates of this country for many years and which has the complicity and approval of other judicial associations for its approval.” What the Association does not define is whether it will opt for a solo strike. It is the majority force within the judiciary, but the unknown is how many of its members would support a strike.

Other associations such as Judges and Judges for Democracy called for the agreement from the beginning of the negotiations and now consider these 46 million that both Justice and the Treasury have committed to avoid a strike that would fall like a sledgehammer in the middle of an election year as satisfactory.