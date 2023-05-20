Behavior Interactive has announced new projects in the universe of Dead by Daylight in development at Supermassive Games and their subsidiary Midwinter Entertainment. These games will expand the Dead by Daylight mythology beyond the main game, giving players “additional ways to experience its world.”

Supermassive Games is developing a new interactive single-player game that will offer “an intense narrative experience filled with powerful life-and-death choices set in the Dead by Daylight world.” More information will be announced in the course of 2023. From this description we can assume that it will be a game similar to the previous works of the team (The Quarry, Dark Pictures Anthology, Until Dawn)

Midwinter Entertainment instead, it’s developing a new player-versus-environment (PvE) multiplayer game that will tackle the themes of greed and lust for power, with teams of up to four players taking on a “strange new corner of the Entity Realm.”

Outside at the games, a film adaptation of Dead by Daylight is currently in production in collaboration with Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. The recruitment process for the film’s director and screenwriter is currently underway.

Finally, the first issue of the comic book of Dead by Daylight, published in collaboration with Titan Comics, will be released both physically and digitally in early June.

Let’s not forget that Nicolas Cage will also be in the game. As for the contents of Year 8, including the sci-fi chapter End Transmission, here are the details.