He PSOE published this Tuesday its traditional christmas greeting on their social networks, where users have joked about the absence of the word Christmas in it.

“From the Socialist Party we want to send you all our best wishes in these such special dates. We will continue working together for a 2025 of prosperity, social advances, rights and freedoms,” reads the message shared on X.

The congratulations close with a “Happy Holidays. Bones festivals. Jai zoriontsuak. festive boas“, a message in the four official languages ​​of Spain.

“Merry Christmas. Does it cost that much?” said a user in the comments in response to this greeting. “It’s called Christmas. Merry christmas“, insisted another. “Merry Christmas then,” said another.

Other people have also responded with images that read “Merry Christmas.” “Merry Christmas. It’s okay to say Merry Christmas and it’s as inclusive as happy holidays, because those who don’t want to are not included,” says another person.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sancheznor has he used the word Christmas in his greeting published this Tuesday in a better future for everyone. Happy holidays!” he wrote in a message accompanied by a gif in which a Christmas tree is drawn on a “Happy Holidays. Bones festes. Jai zoriontsuak. Boas festas”

For its part, The PP also published its Christmas greetings this Tuesday, December 24 under the motto “Let’s activate Christmas mode”. But in addition, the main opposition party has wanted to send an ‘encrypted’ or ‘hidden’ message to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, whom it has asked to resign.