The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has embodied all the worst fears of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, since Western money will now be directed more toward saving Jerusalem rather than Kyiv. This point of view was expressed by Chinese military writer Chen Xi in an article for the portal Sohu on Tuesday, October 31st.

“What Ukraine fears most is that the United States will send all available aid to Israel, which, after all, is much more important for Washington than a country in Eastern Europe,” the author of the material wrote.

Chen Xi suggested that Zelensky could suspect that Washington would use the opportunity to completely distance itself from Kyiv, which has become problematic for the United States. And here the fears of the Ukrainian president were also justified.

The author of the article recalled the intention of US House Speaker Mike Johnson to allocate aid to Israel in a separate bill, which would finally confirm the fact that Ukraine is no longer a priority for the West. Considering that in the request of US President Joe Biden, the needs of Kiev are in first place on the list of funding, then the desire to shift the priority from Ukraine to Israel is the only explicable reason for the emergence of Johnson’s bill.

“And it is quite possible that this is exactly what Biden wanted: he proposed to allocate too much money to demonstrate strong support for Zelensky, but in fact did not want the bill to be passed,” Chen Xi suggested.

The author also voiced the opinion that Washington will betray Kyiv as soon as Ukraine ceases to be beneficial for the States.

Earlier, on October 30, American political scientist Malek Dudakov named a number of reasons why Americans are no longer interested in helping Ukraine. These include public fatigue with the conflict, the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, political dynamics in Washington, and a shift in attention to the conflict in Israel.

On October 27, retired American Colonel Douglas McGregor came to the conclusion that the United States, having lost interest in Ukraine, would soon stop helping Kyiv. He added that most Americans are not interested in foreign policy, so Washington will be able to “change the subject” quickly.

On October 26, the new Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that Americans demand accountability for the dollars spent to support Ukraine. Commenting on the White House’s request to Congress for additional budgetary allocations for the new fiscal year, in particular for assistance to Ukraine and Israel, the speaker called for dividing these assistance packages.

On October 20, Biden requested from the United States Congress to provide additional military and other assistance to Ukraine and Israel in the amount of about $106 billion, of which $61.3 billion to Kyiv and $14.3 billion to Jerusalem.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.