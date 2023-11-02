Russian MMA fighter Yankova said that people are meeting her on social networks

Russian female mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Anastasia Yankova, in an interview with Lenta.ru, spoke about dating on social networks.

“I had a story when one coach, whom we did not know personally, wrote something funny to me. We started communicating, then training together. But if we didn’t have mutual friends, perhaps I wouldn’t answer him,” the athlete noted.

At the same time, Yankova added that she does not accept dating with romantic overtones. “I don’t perceive this at all on social networks,” she admitted.

32-year-old Yankova is known for her performances in Bellator and Fight Nights. She has five wins and one loss in professional MMA. She combines her sports career with her work as a TV presenter.

In April, Yankova said that she wanted to see a psychologist after an interview she conducted with fighter Alexander Emelianenko. “I somehow got used to communicating with adequate people who are determined to make cool material. And I wasn’t quite ready for this format of conversation, when after every question they tell you: “Next question! Next question!”,” the athlete noted.