Homes, hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza were attacked by air and Israel's artillery in the last hours, with an unknown number of victims.

The official Palestinian agency, Wafa, reported this Tuesday, citing medical sources, that there were several dead, injured and missing in the early morning local time aerial bombings in residential areas of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Palestinian Strip.

In addition, Israeli warplanes bombed the vicinity of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and artillery continued their attacks in the city center, according to this source.

In Rafah, in the south of the coastal enclave, several people were injured in the bombing of a house in the city center, according to Wafa.

Israeli jets bombed a house in the Shaboura refugee camp in Rafah and also attacked the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, it added.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its ambulances transported several dead and injured after the bombing of a house last night local time in Khan Younis.

Furthermore, an Israeli artillery attack aimed at the upper floors of its headquarters in this city caused several injuries among the thousands of displaced people taking refuge in the building.

About 1.9 million Gazans, 85 percent of the population of the coastal enclave, They have been displaced by the Israeli offensive, with a serious humanitarian crisis.

Israel accuses Hamas of using civilian facilities, such as hospitals, to hide and attack its troops.

The Hamas attack on Israeli soil on October 7 left more than 1,200 dead and some 240 kidnapped, after which Israel launched a military offensive with at least 20,674 Gazans dead, 70 percent civilians including more than 8,000 children, and 54,536 injured, according to the Ministry of Health of the Strip, controlled by the Islamist group.

EFE

