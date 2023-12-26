Movie review | A fresh domestic spoof comedy wastes the opportunities offered by its subject

Huijarit, directed by Rike Jokela, is an over-the-top comedy comedy that would have worked better as a TV series.

Scammers. Directed by Rike Jokela. 93 min. Q7.

A spoof comedy is a sport with a long tradition. Second, impersonation, fake outfits and trying to get the lies out of the net were already the driving force of the plot Shakespeare's in comedies. The audience favorites of Finnish film history have also taken pleasure in cheating, from Pekka and Pätkä to Uuno Turhapuro and Kummel.

Rike Jokelan Scammers so build on guaranteed ground. When young Siru, tired of gap years and odd jobs (Tuulia Eloranta) decides to try his luck as a fake doctor, the horizon of mischief is limitless. Siru is introduced in the opening scene as an adrenaline-hungry adventurer for whom constant cheating is more a way of life than an economic necessity. Conscientious and over-caring police sister (Pilvi Hämäläinen) gives Siru money and looks for him a place to study, but to no avail.

Its main character throughout, the film's initial setup resembles the most successful hoax story of recent years: the extremely popular one Breaking Bad – series spin-off that has grown into an independent odyssey Better Call Saul. The series, which began as a full-blooded swindler comedy, managed to deal with the themes of family, identity, class differences and justice in a sharp way. Even at its most tragic, the series was funny, and at its funniest, tragic.

Scammers while watching, the question arises as to why the story was told in the form of a film. The short scenes, which often end in commotions and rustling, the camp-like use of zoom and playfully animated cuts, as well as the shooting style that focuses on dialogue and semi-close-ups, are strong TV narratives.

If it were a mini-series, the characters would also have room to either deepen humanly or, accordingly, be carnivalized to the extreme. Now, almost neither happens in people, even if there are ingredients. For example, Siru's desire to lie feels pathological and opens up interesting possibilities for the development of the person, but ultimately remains a curiosity subordinate to the plot.

Movie Also stumbles in relation to realism. According to the basic principle of comedy, the characters survive their terrible mistakes with their skins intact, and there is no big change to be seen. Still, some of the characters and situations represent everyday realism, while others are stretched as sketch characters so far that the narrative changes tracks. Tommi Korpelan as the film progresses, the self-effacing welfare entrepreneur Jukkis transforms from a somewhat realistic, smug uncle into a snarling and tongue-tied cartoon character whose juxtaposition Stanley Kubrick's I'm flattering Jack feels too pointed and detached.

In sketch entertainment exaggeration also has its merits. Chip and Nikon (Samuel Kujala) teasing between is often gratifying to watch. The script gives the actors room to play with rapidly changing micro expressions. The dramatically eccentric Havu-kämppis (Elsie Sloan) embodies Anna Brotkin Adults– series familiar gentle irony in relation to the contemporary art and queer aesthetics of young people from Helsinki. Havu wears black, purrs and communicates almost exclusively by cat-like meowing. It also deserves a special mention Misa Palander's a sullen safe-deposit box clerk whose expression is an enjoyable clownery in its lack of gestures.

Scammers is a light-hearted comedy that resolutely refuses to delve deeper into its subjects, with or without humor. The questions raised by the film about the ethics of the wellness business flirting with medicine and the pressure on young people to prove their worth through work could certainly have been given a more ambitious twist in the hands of the experienced crew.

Written by Anna Ruohonen, Lassi Vierikko, Rike Jokela, Juha Jokela, starring Tuulia Eloranta, Samuel Kujala, Pilvi Hämäläinen, Tommi Korpela.