The unresolved problems between the local Police and the San Pedro del Pinatar government team have led to another summer with a shortage of agents on the street. “We are overwhelmed with citizen security services, we always have unfilled notices in line and we cannot cope,” says the CSIF union delegate, Carlos Parra. It is the second summer that the conflict with the Police staff has resulted in a lack of surveillance, precisely in the middle of the tourist season. The non-payment of overtime to the agents has caused a permanent confrontation with the local government for more than a year.

The USO delegate, Moisés Sáez, agrees that “the minimum services are not met from Monday to Friday, and the poor organization is compounded by the fact that the workforce is becoming more veteran and we have fewer police officers.” Union representatives complain that “there are agents who enjoy privileges, such as doing more overtime or having time off on designated dates.” They assure that they have requested on numerous occasions the relationship of overtime performed, but they never received a response. With the shortage of personnel, there are situations like the one a few days ago in Lo Pagán, when a patrol was covering the Santiago procession and, at the same time, an attack took place between two ‘gorrillas’, according to Parra. “The parade of carriages did not have police service,” he says. “We always have services in a queue and a number of ads are left uncovered,” he adds.

The agents also criticize the failure to convene the Beach Unit, which resolved incidents along the coast.

According to the mayoress, Ángela Gaona, “we try to cover the minimum services, but we cannot force the agents to work overtime.” She hopes that next year 6 new policemen will be incorporated so as not to depend so much on the will of the officials to extend their working hours. Gaona denies that there is favoritism in the Police. “The call system they agreed upon works, but there are agents who want to work more hours and others less,” she says.

Regarding the Beach Unit, he explains that “with the casualties and the lack of personnel, there is no capacity for a special unit, despite the fact that it helped to eradicate careless robberies and the manteros of the promenade.”

no majority vote



In the second municipal plenary session of the legislature, the opposition knocked down the proposal for the appointment of the members of the Contracting Committee raised by the popular government. It is the second measure that the PP cannot carry out due to the votes against the PSOE, Vox and the Independent Group. The mayoress acknowledged yesterday that the slowdown at the table delays issues such as the award of the garbage contract.