Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers still together: the eight-time All-Star and NBA champion in 2020 has signed the contract extension that will bind him to the yellow-violet until 2027/28. The deal will bring Davis $186 million over the next three years, earning him an average of 62 per season, the richest annual earnings average ever, beating the 60.8 per year just obtained by Jaylen Brown with the Celtics. The numbers don’t lie: when Davis is in shape he is one of the best NBA players on both sides of the field, decisive in attack and defense, as has also been seen in the last Playoffs. The unknown, as usual, is the physical strength: if he remains intact, he will be able to try together with LeBron to bring the title back to Los Angeles after the success in the Orlando bubble.