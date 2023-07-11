Inaki Arizmendi Pamplona Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 00:55



The running of the bulls of San Fermín arrive this Tuesday at its equator with the bulls of Núñez del Cuvillo. Statistically in the fifth race of the series there are not usually many injuries from poles.

Last year the Núñez del Cuvillo bulls had the honor of being the first bulls to set foot on the streets of Pamplona after the Covid pandemic. It was a fast and clean running of the bulls, where the greatest danger was the speed of the halters and a small crowd that formed at the entrance of the bullring.

The Cuvillo bulls have participated in eleven running of the bulls and have left as many injured. The Cuvillos’ first three running of the bulls were extremely long, from three and a half minutes in 2015 to almost zero in 2004, their longest run. Since then, in their next eight participations, they have never exceeded 3 minutes.

the longest



Curiously, July 11 is the day in which the confinements last the longest. Only twice in the last 40 years have the running of the bulls on this day lasted less than 2 minutes and 20 seconds. And 21 have passed the 3-minute barrier. The last one, the one held last year with the Cebada Gago bulls.

In the 21st century, no running of the bulls that has been held on Tuesday, July 11, has yet left people injured by poles. To find the last time, you have to go back to 1989, with the Marqués de Domecq bulls, which left two injured.