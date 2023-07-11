As expected, the Colombianor Egan Bernal cannot keep up with the pace imposed by the best in the Tour de France, but his analysis is being positive, because on his return to a great tour after the accident that could have cost him his life, he accelerates his recovery.

“This race is going to help me a lot, it’s another level. Here I get things that training I wouldn’t have been able to do. This is the Tour, it’s another level, nothing better than this to take another step in my recovery,” said the winner of the 2019 edition.

(Shakira ‘shames’ Clara Chía: spectacular ‘looks’ and with Lewis Hamilton)

(Egan Bernal changes his uniform: he himself breaks the news)

The objective

“My ambition is to be among the best again, if I didn’t have it I would not continue riding a bike: I want to return to my best level, I hope one day to compete with them on the Tour. But for now I have to be aware that it will be a very tough task and that I have to go on winning victories like being here on the Tour”, he added.

The 26-year-old runner was clear and warned that sometimes he looks at everything that happens ahead in the lot with fear.

“When you are ahead, you risk your life a lot. It’s crazy. And that is seen when one is behind. It is that they put a lot of handlebars and a lot of speed, ”he said.

And he added: “You understand when people say and you are surprised when you are behind. When you don’t know about cycling that’s what happens. They see that Nairo and I won the Tour and no more. People who know about cycling and compare know that it is not that easy”.

Finally, he reconsidered his goals in the race and assured that his objective will be to win a stage, although he does not see it as easy.

“I want to win a stage, that would be ideal, but it’s not that easy, They hardly let anyone move and the others are very strong,” he said.

(Shakira and Lewis Hamilton: magazine ensures that they were seen kissing)