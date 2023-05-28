Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The 2022-2023 season concluded with the final match of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, which brought together Al Ain and Sharjah, at Al Nahyan Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in a wonderful crowd atmosphere.

Before the start of the match, all tickets were sold out, and the crowd began to flock to the stadium hours before the date of the upcoming event. The area surrounding the stadium witnessed many public events, including games, competitions, musical and entertainment shows, food and beverage facilities, club kiosks, and many more.

The audience present in the stands of Al Nahyan Stadium and the viewers on sports TV channels enjoyed a show before the start of the match, which was set up by the Professional League, on a spherical body with a circumference of 11 meters, to display 360-degree content, and using the latest montage programs, tricks and visual effects in the world «Notch», in addition to Big screens.

Through the presentation, the association aimed to highlight the role of the UAE in supporting sustainable energy, through scientific research and the huge projects it is implementing in this field, as the UAE is one of the most countries in the world, compared to the size and population, in the number of sustainability projects and future projects.

A group of people of determination participated in the show, which was implemented and directed by director Hassan Abdul Hameed. The participation of the “Sharjah Mime” troupe for people with hearing disabilities of the Art Center for All – Falaj, is part of the community initiatives of the Association of Professionals, through which it is keen to involve all members of the community. The community in its activities, highlighting talents and skills, and presenting them to the masses in the events they organize.

The fan, Sultan Abdullah, was crowned with the grand prize presented by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a Tesla Model Y, and the winner was announced after the end of the match through a draw that was held on scanned electronic tickets, so that luck smiled at Sultan Abdullah, and he left the stadium with a valuable prize.

13 fans were among the lucky ones in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup final, 3 of whom won a prize of 50% of the salary when transferred to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and 10 fans won smartphones provided by Honor.

The Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup final match witnessed the transfer of the event via 42 cameras, in addition to the use of modern cameras used for the first time in football in the Emirates, such as “Badi Cam” and “Cinematic”, and the UAE Professional League was keen to convey the most accurate details of the event, to make the viewers behind Screens follow every moment in detail.

The UAE Professional League worked to provide all that is new and modern in the final match, so it used modern technologies in the advertising backgrounds, as it was the first appearance of electronic backgrounds in the stadiums, displaying the various sponsors and partners of the competition in a continuous and aesthetic manner.

The credit cards also had a new look, and appeared in the form of bank cards, to express the distinguished partnership between the UAE Professional League and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

In a new initiative, after scoring the first goal in the final match, the match ball was withdrawn, to participate in the auction that will start on the 30th of this month, and to join the list of items included in the auction such as: the two teams’ shirts, a copy of the medals, the shoes of the best player, and others.

The international player, Cian Garnier, presented a show between the two halves of the match, and Garnier is a French football player who won the “Red Bull Street Style 2008” world championship. This event comes in cooperation with Red Bull.