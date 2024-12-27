The Complutense tries to align itself with Judge Peinado and opens a file against the co-director of Begoña Gómez’s course

The Complutense University continues its interest in finding any irregularity in the chair co-directed by Begoña Gómez, at the proposal of the rector of the center, Joaquín Goyache, and in holding responsible for them, if any, the wife of the President of the Government and the professor. who was responsible for co-directing the chair with her. The University is processing a file against José Manuel Ruano de la Fuente, a professor of Political Science who helped Gómez with the extraordinary professorship, arguing that he did not provide documentation of the course that was required of him and that it is the same as that of Gómez’s wife. Sánchez tried to deliver in July and was not admitted.

The documentation required from Professor Ruano de la Fuente refers to the creation of a management and measurement platform for small and medium-sized businesses within the framework of the extraordinary professorship. Specifically, the award to Deloitte of an advisory contract for the implementation of the platform worth 65,000 euros. The Complutense University has not wanted to make any comment on the file opened to its professor, claiming that its opening and instruction are confidential.

Last summer, the Complutense began an internal investigation regarding the registration of the software of the extraordinary professorship that Ruano directed together with Gómez. In a letter sent to the judge last July, the University acknowledged that it had not found any irregularity, but asked Peinado to continue investigating with his means. Emails provided by Gómez’s defense show that the University was aware of the domain registration with the name of the chair.

Ruano de la Fuente was chosen co-director of the chair because Gómez is not a staff member of the Complutense. When the documentation was requested, he replied that his duties in the extraordinary professorship were purely teaching and that he did not have the required documentation. He added that the University should address the other director, Begoña Gómez. The teacher’s response gave rise to the opening of a file for a serious offense classified as “a lack of performance that affects the normal functioning of the services and does not constitute a very serious offense,” in accordance with article 7.1 of the Regulations of the Disciplinary Regime of the officials.

In its letter to the court, the Complutense University also accused Begoña Gómez of not having provided it with the information it required to contribute to its internal investigation. The request was sent on June 11 and the next day, the president’s wife acknowledged receipt in another email in which she assured that she was gathering the information. On June 26, Gómez’s father died and on July 2, the Joint Monitoring Commission of the Extraordinary Chair that Gómez directed met.

At that meeting, the Complutense hid from the president’s wife that the day before she had sent a letter to the judge accusing her of misappropriation and hindering the investigation. The center also rejected the information that Begoña Gómez provided during the meeting because, as argued by the vice-rector of Planning, José María Coello of Portugal, “prudence” required not accepting the documentation that they had required days before and that the day before They complained to the judge that it had not been provided. This is the documentation that motivated the file against Ruano de la Fuente.

Coello from Portugal added that the documentation had to be sent before the meetings, to which Gómez and the co-director of the extraordinary chair, Juan Manuel Ruano de la Fuente, replied by assuring that this had not always been done. With one abstention and the support of a third member, Coello of Portugal’s decision to not accept the documentation presented to them by Begoña Gómez was carried out.

The university chooses a Vox instructor

For the investigation of the file against Ruano de la Fuente, the Complutense University chose José Antonio Perea Unceta, also a professor. At the beginning of December, the file filed a recusal incident against Perea Unceta alleging lack of objectivity and impartiality. Professor José Antonio Perea Unceta ran on the Vox list for the May 2023 municipal elections in San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid). Perea Unceta would be an active militant who appears in the local press as the founder of the extreme right party group in the town of the mountains of Madrid.

In his writing, university sources report, Ruano de la Fuente alleges that Vox participates as a popular accusation in the case being pursued against Begoña Gómez for influence peddling and other crimes in the Investigative Court number 41 of Madrid. The Complutense University has accepted the arguments of the file and has removed José Antonio Perea Unceta from teaching, assigning him to another teacher.

Ruano de la Fuente appeared before the investigative commission of the Madrid Assembly last Wednesday, the same morning that Begoña Gómez testified before Judge Peinado. In a very forceful intervention, the file accused Rector Goyache of not having been clear regarding the role of Begoña Gómez at the Complutense. “I would have liked the rector to have come to the fore and clarified some very specific issues: Begoña Gómez is not an employee of the University and, therefore, does not receive any salary. She has simply participated as a teacher and co-director in unofficial master’s degrees. And the chair has not been managed with public money, that is, the sources of financing for the chair are of strictly private origin,” he said in the Assembly.

Professor Ruano once again pointed out the rector for canceling Begoña Gómez’s master’s degrees without foundation, only because of the scandal of the case opened by Peinado. “I don’t know why [lo canceló] nor by whom,” he stated. Ruano has pointed out that at that time the two master’s degrees and the professorship were not deficient and provided benefits of around 170,000 euros.

Ruano also alluded to the maneuver of not accepting the required documentation. According to what he said, the vice chancellor called the meeting of the mixed commission very quickly so that when the chancellor went to testify as a defendant it would appear that the University was distancing itself from everything related to the chair and was also investigating it. And later, when Gómez provided the documentation – he continued – they did not accept it because it would have been “contradictory” to the report they had sent the day before to the court alleging lack of collaboration, a fact that they hid from the co-directors.