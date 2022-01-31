Far from the technical difficulty of the meeting, and that the “Pharaohs” will face the owners of the land and the public, but the Egyptians’ fears go beyond the players’ efforts on the field, and relate to being subjected to arbitrary injustice, or repeating the “Comoros” scenario against Cameroon at the final price, as the Arab team fought the match without a goalkeeper. And his left-back protected his den in the match, Shaker Al-Hadhour.

arbitration performance

For his part, the former international referee, Egyptian Jihad Greisha, says that the arbitration performance in the African Championship currently being held in Cameroon is “very bad, and it is one of the major question marks about the tournament.”.

Greisha added to “Sky News Arabia”: “The refereeing performance in a major African championship, such as the African Nations, is supposed to be much better than it is, especially during the influential playoffs.“.

And he continues: “Arbitration errors were the reason for the Tunisian team’s exit from the tournament, during its meeting against Burkina Faso, so the Egyptians have the right to fear the arbitration performance in meeting Cameroon, especially since it is the host country of (Cannes).“.

When asked about the optimal handling of the match referee, Greisha said: “What the Egyptian team captain, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, did during the Morocco meeting, is the optimal handling of any referee that you feel is motivated against your team, especially since Salah is a global star and has a strong and noticeable impact.“.

And he added: “The current CAF Referees Committee, headed by Rwandan Celestine Ntagongira, knows very well that her departure after the African Nations Championship has become a matter of time, especially with the refereeing mistakes that occurred in the tournament, so we hope that they will try to save face, and that the arbitration performance during the upcoming matches befits In the name of the brown continent and its talents“.

Greisha also indicates that during his previous participation in the continental championships, there is a permanent tendency by the “Kef” to reach the owner of the land and the public to the farthest possible point in the tournament..

The former international referee concludes his speech, stressing that the Egyptian team, “even in the event of being wronged, has great technical capabilities through which it can reach the final.”.

slap to bang

On Monday morning, media reports reported that skirmishes took place in the corridor leading to the dressing rooms between the Egyptian and Moroccan teams, after the end of the quarter-final match. We couldn’t verify it.

These reports indicated that the Egyptian national team goalkeeper, Mahmoud Gad, slapped the president of the Moroccan Federation, Faouzi Lekjaa, during these skirmishes, which raised the concern of the Egyptian public, because in the event of a serious suspension, the Pharaohs will have only one goalkeeper ready to play against Cameroon, and that is Mohamed Fawzy, after the duo, Mohamed Abu Jabal and Mohamed El-Shennawy, were injured during the matches of Côte d’Ivoire and Morocco.

With the circulation of this news, the Egyptians recalled the scenario of the Comoros meeting, which protected his den against Cameroon, his left back, Shaker Al-Hadhour, after the team’s goalkeeper, Salem Bin Buena, suffered a serious shoulder injury, while the two goalkeepers, Ali Ahmeda and Muayyad Osini, entered self-isolation after infection with Corona.

Although Ahmeda’s smear was negative, before the meeting with Cameroon, “CAF” refused to participate because of the “medical protocol” for the tournament..

The Egyptian public is afraid that this scenario will be repeated, and that any manipulation of the results of the “Corona smears” will occur, before meeting Cameroon.

In previous media statements, the President of the Cameroon Federation, Samuel Eto’o, spoke clearly on this point, saying: “I want to clarify something regarding the tests. Everyone before the start of the tournament. I don’t accept cheating, and I hope my respect and the respect of my country more“.

In this regard, sports critic Muhammad Tolba says that Eto’o’s statements “do not deny that there is no room for manipulation of the results of the Corona smears, but rather that he only clears his country’s responsibility.”.

Students add to “Sky News Arabia”: “There are many facts that have occurred in recent years, which prove that corruption is pervasive within (Kef).“.

It is worth noting that Cameroon benefited from positive Corona tests twice, the first in the opening match when 4 players from Burkina Faso were absent, and the second against Comoros in the round of 16 when 7 players were absent from the team, while the “untamed lions” did not miss any player..

CAF Disciplinary Committee officials also indicated that the skirmishes that took place after the match between Egypt and Morocco in the African Nations Cup quarter-final are now being investigated in the tunnel leading to the stadium, with the arrival of the reports of the match observer, its general coordinator, and the security coordinator..

It is expected that the committee’s decision will be issued, on Tuesday, after reviewing all the data.

Tolba continues: “It is important to isolate the players from this tense atmosphere, and to focus only on their performance inside the green rectangle, and whatever the names are, we will have 11 fighters on the field, who can achieve victory.“.

And in a message of reassurance to the Egyptian public, Abu Jabal spoke to the Moroccan “Al-Bouta” website, stressing that he is close to participating in the Cameroon match, which means that even if Mahmoud Gad is suspended, the “Pharaohs” will have an alternative goalkeeper..

And the sports critic added: “If the incident is proven, there must be a decision against Mahmoud Gad, especially as he is a young goalkeeper, and his punishment may contribute to the development of his behavior for the better.. Gad is one of the best young talents in Egypt, so we do not hope that his behaviors outside the field will affect him.”“.

Tolba concludes his speech: “The Egyptian public fully trusts the players’ ability, after their manly performance in recent matches, to overcome any difficult circumstances, and return to the country with the absent title.”