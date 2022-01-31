The US government has prepared sanctions lists of representatives of the Russian elites and their families in case of Russian “aggression” against Ukraine. This was stated during a briefing by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, she is quoted by TASS.

“The individuals we have identified are in or near the Kremlin’s inner circle and also play a role in the government’s [России] decisions or at least involved in the destabilizing behavior of the Kremlin,” Psaki specified, without naming the names of the persons included in these lists.

According to Psaki, this is “only one part of our efforts to strike at Russia from all directions.” She recalled that earlier representatives of the US administration, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, had already warned of their readiness to impose sanctions against Moscow in the event of Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine, significantly going beyond the restrictions that were applied by Washington in 2014.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing senior officials from the US administration, reported that the US had prepared a package of sanctions against a number of members of the boards of directors of Russian state-owned companies and officials, as well as their wives and children. As indicated by other sources, sanctions will be introduced in the event of an allegedly impending Russian attack on Ukraine.

It was noted that this measure was agreed with US allies and other, more global sanctions would be adopted in addition to it. They will be directed against the main sectors of the Russian economy if Russian troops invade Ukraine. However, the US and allies still have not reached a unanimous agreement on the rest of the restrictions.

In recent months, there has been increasing talk in Kiev and in the West about a possible Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. Moscow denies any such plans. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, with such statements the West is trying to hide preparations for its own provocations.