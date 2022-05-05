The Governing Council of the Region of Murcia approved at its meeting this Thursday, at the proposal of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, the acquisition of 2,455 laptops for teachers in public centers of the Autonomous Community, for a amount of two million euros.

This was announced by the head of the branch, Luis Alberto Marín, who acted as spokesman when Valle Miguélez was indisposed and Marcos Ortuño was in Cartagena with Minister Miquel Iceta.

This initiative is oriented “to the digital transformation of the educational ecosystem of the Region of Murcia, through different actions such as the acquisition and commissioning of mobile equipment, both for students and teachers.”

This is the first acquisition of laptops that is made directly for teachers of educational centers, and to speed it up and optimize it, it is carried out through the State heritage catalog, through the second bidding procedure.

This second tender is made between the companies that were awarded lot 4 of the Framework Agreement 02/2020 (Desktop and laptop computers). In this way, the Autonomous Community chooses the specifications from among the computers that are in that catalog, with the aim of making them available for the start of the next academic year.

The laptops will have operating system licenses with Windows 10 Pro 64 academic, expanded RAM memory and an additional two-year warranty extension.

Health investments



In health matters, the regional Executive gave the go-ahead to contracting the supply of calendar vaccines, for the next two years, against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, measles, rubella or chickenpox, among others, for an amount greater than 2.1 million euros.

Likewise, the Council also gave the green light to allocate 1.5 million for the contracting of supply, installation and commissioning of equipment for the Radiology services of the hospitals of the Murcian Health Service (SMS).

Infomur Plan



Another outstanding agreement was the Special Emergency Civil Protection Plan for Forest Fires in the Region of Murcia (Infomur Plan).

The total number of human resources deployed for fire surveillance, detection and extinction amounts to more than 450 people.

Among the material resources, the Infomur Plan has three helicopters, whose contribution is fundamental thanks to the combination of their unloading capacity for extinction and their function of transporting the helicopter brigades. These are two twin-turbine helicopters with the capacity to transport up to 12 people, located at the Alcantarilla and Abarán bases and operational throughout the year, to which is added one with the same characteristics during the time of high danger, which is located at the base Zarcilla de Ramos (Lorca).

In addition to these regional means, in times of medium and high risk, another unloading helicopter dependent on the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, which is located at the base of La Alberquilla (Caravaca de la Cruz).

The Governing Council already approved last April the periods corresponding to times of fire danger and the guard figures in each of them.

The Infomur Plan divides the year into three periods of fire danger (high, medium and low). For this exercise, the periods defined for the previous year are maintained: the season of high danger will go from June 1 to September 30, 2022, the seasons of medium danger from April 1 to May 31 and from October 1 to 31. 2022, and the low hazard season from November 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.