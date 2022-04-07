The Autonomous Community studies the entry points of runoff from the catchment basin to the Jenny pond. The General Directorate of the Environment assures that “emergency actions have been carried out repeatedly since March 25, consisting of the inspection and taking of water samples, as well as the determination of the points of entry of runoff into the parcel owned by the Autonomous Community from the upstream basin, which represents an area of ​​1.5 million square meters and which has been profoundly transformed by mining activity.

All this, with the aim of defining the necessary works to improve as far as possible the quality of the waters that circulate through the plot and that, due to clogging, decant from its surface.

These actions will be carried out through an emergency work with the consequent technical support in terms of its control, health and safety and environmental control, which will also include “the actions required by the court itself in terms of the implementation of a calcium carbonate barrier, and all this in the shortest possible time, taking into account the applicable administrative and environmental contracting regulations, ”they affirm from the Community.

The regional government assures that since the acquisition of the land of the old Jenny pond, “about half a million cubic meters (1,449,000 m3) of mining waste between 2004 and 2006, and the subsequent stabilization and sealing of the land, installation of control piezometers and drainage systems, ending with its revegetation in 2009 with native species that fix the soil».

The Ministry recalls that “an unusual situation has occurred, which is caused by the intense and persistent rainfall that has occurred in the last three weeks, discharging up to 200 liters per square meter over the area and causing runoff and accumulations of water in the entire Sierra Minera.

Likewise, «the perimeter fence of the land owned by the Community was proceeded with, although this fence has been the object of numerous acts of vandalism that have led to its repair on several occasions. In addition, between 2018 and 2021, projects and studies have been carried out to determine possible actions to improve and stabilize the soil in order to guarantee greater protection of the environment,” explains the Community.