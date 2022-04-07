The Atalanta coach after the 1-1 draw in Leipzig: “We are confident for the return leg”

Gian Piero Gasperini has the smile of someone who has had fun. Yes, Atalanta drew 1-1 in Leipzig in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League, in a match that could also have won and not only for the two posts hit. But the technician, when he speaks to Sky Sports after the match, she seems to have enjoyed it. “It was a good match,” she says.

distraction – Gasperini, however, has one regret: what his team did after the penalty saved by Musso at the beginning of the second half. “We were in control of the game – says the coach -, but after the penalty saved we got distracted with the celebrations. We have been making such carelessness all year round, which end up weighing on us. We certainly had an excellent race, now we are preparing for the return ”. See also Atalanta stops at the post: Genoa finds the 7th consecutive draw

return – In the head of Atalanta there is already the challenge of Thursday at 18.45 in Bergamo. “We are confident but we will have to be careful – explains the coach -: that can become a game with different faces, become more open like this. And in competitions like this, the one who knows how to make the episode wins the game: here perhaps we have had more, but we have not been able to make them happen. The most important thing will be to recover the injured, even if in the meantime we will have to give a dimension to the championship even if it is clear that playing such important matches takes away your energy ”.

zapata – The last thought is for Zapata, who entered in the 61st minute in place of Muriel. “He’s fine, he just needs to play-says Gasperini of his striker-. Muriel scored an extraordinary goal, but Zapata is a presence up front who also helps the team to play better ”. See also Botman's doubts about Newcastle, Milan insists: negotiations with Lille continue

April 7, 2022 (change April 7, 2022 | 21:34)

