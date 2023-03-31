The city of Cartagena becomes the epicenter of the new regional alliance of companies related to the manufacture of weapons, defense and security. It will serve to attract technological investment to companies in the industrial and naval sector, which usually work for Navantia’s public shipyards on jobs such as the S-80 submarines.

The initiative is supported by the Autonomous Community, which will invest 16.4 million euros over the next four years to subsidize these companies. This new ‘Tecdual Check’ was presented this Thursday at the Navy Officers Club, with civil and military authorities, as well as business representatives. Among them was Admiral Aniceto Rosique, responsible for weapons and defense material.

The regional president, Fernando López Miras, announced that this “pioneering” program will allow local firms to do business in the field of dual technologies, of a civil and military nature. As well as in other areas such as defense, security and the reconstruction of damaged areas -such as Ukraine, Turkey or Syria-.

This investment is part of a first initial phase that aims to create a cluster or union of companies, which will have the Armed Forces as an ally. It will even have military reservists to provide advice. The regional government is confident that companies can benefit from part of the financing that the European Union will allocate in the coming years, which will exceed 8,000 million euros, and will be focused on SMEs and universities.

In addition to Cartagena, the program focuses on two other municipalities with military bases: Alcantarilla and San Javier. The idea is that the town of Marmenor hosts a satellite technology incubator in a building that will be built at the airport. While in Alcantarilla a regional platform of security companies will be developed. For these municipalities, it means encouraging their companies that already work in the field of security to be able to opt for more jobs, developing their lines of business and technologies, highlighted the mayors of Cartagena and Alcantarilla, Noelia Arroyo and Joaquín Buendía, respectively. This is expected to achieve the creation of more than 1,500 highly qualified jobs. A center will be opened to obtain investment from multinationals.

The regional administration will advise and subsidize businessmen so that they can obtain the necessary approvals and certifications to participate in future state and foreign projects and tenders. A flood of this type of contracts is expected due to the current geopolitical situation that forces Europe to strengthen its defense.

This regional program to promote dual technology in defence, security and reconstruction, called Caetra, has more than forty actions. Among them is advice, technological prospecting, promotion and participation in fairs, as well as the development of r & d.