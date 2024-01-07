The regional government has invested 638,400 euros to modernize the nine air quality measurement stations in the Region of Murcia, a renovation that improves the technology of the equipment that registers gaseous and particulate pollutants, and incorporates new auxiliary systems. The general director of the Environment, Juan Antonio Mata, stressed that this contract has involved the supply, installation and commissioning of automatic suspended particle analyzers with simultaneous monitoring of the concentration of PM-10 and PM-2.5 (particulate matter). .

The action has allowed the installation of three automatic analyzers of volatile organic compounds and mercaptans; two weather stations; four automatic analyzers for measuring nitrogen oxides; three automatic analyzers for carbon monoxide measurement; five automatic analyzers for measuring sulfur dioxide; and five other automatic analyzers for ozone measurement.

The stations “allow us to systematically evaluate air quality, in application of the European directives for the different pollutants, in a way that allows us to qualify the state of the atmosphere in the different areas for the pollutants subject to evaluation, complying with the current legislation regarding monitoring and forecasting of air pollution,” explained the general director.

The installation of the analyzers has been carried out in the nine air quality stations in the Region of Murcia: Alcantarilla, Caravaca de la Cruz, Lorca, San Basilio (Murcia), Molina de Segura, and La Aljorra, Mompeán , Alumbres and Escombreras Valley (Cartagena).

The measurements are carried out continuously with a real-time analysis capacity that allows the concentration of the contaminants established in the European directives and national regulations to be detected. «Taking action on air pollution is crucial to protecting public health. One of the ways we have to control air quality is to modernize precisely the stations, which are the ones that take the samples and allow us to both know the situation and act on it if necessary,” added Juan Antonio Mata.