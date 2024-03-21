Thursday, March 21, 2024, 11:35



The regional government highlights the “excellent tourist expectations” in the Region for this Holy Week with occupancy forecasts of 90% on the coast, spokesperson councilor Marcos Ortuño said this Thursday at the end of the Government Council.

He specified that if the weather is good there will also be “almost full capacity” in the cities of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca between Holy Thursday and Easter Sunday. He indicated that this year the figures from the previous year will be exceeded, for which they have been working with the sector. Last year, Holy Week had an impact of 110 million euros in the Region.

Marcos Ortuño, on the other hand, described the fiscal independence requested by the acting Government of Catalonia as “insulting.” «They want to end the principle of solidarity, and the Government of Pedro Sánchez never says no to what the separatists ask for. “Their wishes are orders for Pedro Sánchez.” Ortuño stressed that the Region of Murcia is the worst financed.