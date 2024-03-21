“Differentiated autonomy will lead to the collapse of healthcare in the Southern Regions, already at the bottom of all the rankings for essential care and life expectancy. In the North the risk is overload from healthcare mobility. The 'health protection' issue must be eliminated with greater autonomy”. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, said this in Rome during the Adnkronos Q&A event 'Health and healthcare, a shared challenge'.

“A fundamental challenge for Italian citizens – he underlines – above all because today we need a real political and social pact with which, regardless of the alternation of governments and party ideologies, we need to put healthcare back at the centre, we need to invest resources to relaunch the public financing and above all courageous reforms are needed because in any case the methods of planning and organization of provision of the health and social-health service are not adequate with the epidemiological, IT and technological transition”.

“The tariff nomenclature is closely linked to the updating of the new LEAs”, the essential levels of assistance, “which date back to January 2017. In Italy there has never been healthcare planning consistent with public financing. Today we have a basket Lea too large, which cannot be paid out with public funding. The South is unable to demand the Lea. In the North, however, the diagnostic-therapeutic innovations which in the meantime research has made are not included in the price lists for public reimbursement available, because there are no resources and the Regions are blocking things, and remain inaccessible to patients”.