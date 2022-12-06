The regional Executive has asked the central government to reconsider the programming of the AVE services to the Region of Murcia, considering that those currently planned are “manifestly insufficient” and represent a “nonsense that only two trains improve travel times compared to the ones we had before.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, stated that “the current approach to trains wastes the extremely expensive investment in high-performance tracks made in recent years, with the efforts of all public administrations”, as reported Community sources in a press release.

“We request that the current programming be reconsidered and include more trains with travel times of less than three hours because in this way we will really be able to take advantage of this investment and take advantage of the capacity to attract tourism and generate economic activity that this Region has”, has stated the head of Development.

Likewise, Díez de Revenga has insisted on the need to incorporate new services so that “we really leave the railway island in which we currently find ourselves in the Region of Murcia and be able to enjoy a 21st century railway, a digital railway, which promotes regional economic activity.