The Autonomous Community has begun the procedures for the construction of the second section of the southern general collector of the city. It will serve for channeling sanitation and rainwater collection and has a budget of 5.2 million euros. Sources from the Ministry of Agriculture and Water confirmed to LA VERDAD that it is planned to start its execution before the end of the year.

Until now, only the first section of the three planned has been executed, with a 9.5-kilometre route between the Saprelorca industrial estate and the Rambla de Biznaga collector, from which the water will be conducted to the wastewater treatment plant From the pot. The total cost of the infrastructure will be ten million euros and, once completed, it will serve the more than 300 industries of the Saprelorca industrial estate and will be essential for its expansion, said the acting Councilor for Town Planning, José Luis Ruiz. It will also connect nearly 3,000 inhabitants of that area of ​​the municipality to the sanitation network.

According to Ruiz, the complete execution of the collector will alleviate the collection of rainwater so that runoff does not end up in the Rambla Alta, which flows into Torrecilla and Campillo and which repeatedly causes the flooding of homes and plots in episodes of torrential rains, like those that have affected the city this month. The neighbors have been demanding its construction for years, recalled the mayor.

Infrastructure is essential to prevent flooding in Campillo and Torrecilla and for the development of Saprelorca

The first of the sectors, between Purias and Campillo, was built in 2020 with a length of 2,400 linear meters and a budget of two million euros. It provides service to 150 homes in this area of ​​the orchard with a scattered population and benefits more than 500 residents of Campillo.

The mayor stressed that, “hand in hand” with the employer Ceclor, the City Council has requested the regional Administration to resume the project, which had been paralyzed, and that to start the tender for the second section, the Community has requested the City Council to make available the necessary land to carry out the conduction. The rights of way will affect 36 individuals and entities. The local Government Board has already approved taking the necessary steps to obtain the land and speed up the process as much as possible.

The Community will carry out this work “in aid of the powers of the City Council”, which is who would be responsible for carrying it out, they indicated from the Ministry, which also plans to build the third section to meet the demands of the residents. and the employer.