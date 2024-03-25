This year, citizens of the Region of Murcia have 17 deductions that can be applied during the 2023 Income Tax return campaign that begins, electronically, on April 3. This is two more than in the previous year. One is added for the acquisition of a new habitual residence or extension of the same for large families, which amounts to 10%; and another for donations of goods registered in the Community's Cultural Heritage Inventory, which stands at 15%.

Altogether it is estimated that, among all the deductions, “with a marked social nature”, a potential saving of 19.7 million euros would be generated for more than 70,000 taxpayers, as indicated yesterday by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, in the presentation of the campaign's news. In addition, taxpayers will benefit from the reduction in the regional income tax section, a measure approved by the regional government in 2019 that ended in fiscal year 2023 and that this year alone will generate savings of 29.9 million euros compared to 2022.

On the other hand, the conditions have improved in two of the deductions already available last year. Specifically, the 50% for donations intended for the promotion of cultural activities is extended to all donations made for artistic, social, scientific-technological and environmental activities; while the deduction for taxpayers who have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33% rises from 100 to 120 euros.

The head of the Treasury insisted that these are deductions “that are intended to alleviate the tax pressure on average incomes and those groups that are in a more unfavorable situation. Faced with the central government's fiscal plundering of the middle classes, in the regional Executive we have always defended, as shown by the data, that this tax relief also has the effect of increasing revenue.

From the PSOE they are very critical of the initiative of the regional Executive. «We have a very serious problem regarding the management of income and expenses. It is indecent to lower taxes on high incomes at the expense of increasing social inequality rates and increasing debt,” said deputy Alfonso Martínez Baños on his social networks. Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Socialist Parliamentary Group and general secretary of the party, Pepe Vélez, yesterday proposed more tax incentives for photovoltaic installations for self-consumption and for electric vehicles, with a 100% deduction for three years. The collection in the last Income campaign, for the years 2021 and 2022 (latest complete data available), reflects an increase in income of 8% despite the entry into force of the new deductions and the reduction of the regional section. Specifically, the collection of the regional part went from 1,104 million euros in 2021 to 1,203 in 2022.

Internet access



For next year, taxpayers will be able to apply three new deductions in the declaration corresponding to 2024. This is a deduction to facilitate internet access in municipalities with less than 15,000 inhabitants; a deduction to help families cover language teaching expenses, both approved in the Community Budget Law for this year; and a third deduction, for single-parent families.

Likewise, the conditions of application of other existing deductions are improved, such as investments in renewable energy facilities, which extends the maximum limit of the deduction from 1,000 to 7,000 euros, with the possibility of its application in both years. later; that of home acquisition by young people and renting a habitual residence, which extends the age limit requirement, which goes from 35 to 40 years and the tax base threshold, which increases from 24,107 euros to 40,000 euros; that of conciliation, which extends its application to the care of ascendants over 65 years of age; and the purchase of a new habitual residence by large families, which increases the deduction from 10 to 15% in a special category.

Acquisition or expansion of housing for large families.



10% up to 5,000 euros per year (general and special large family).

Donations of goods to the Community Cultural Heritage Inventory.



15% of the value of the donated good.

Purchase of housing for families and young people under 35 years of age.



5% of the amounts, with a limit of 300 euros per year.

Daycare expenses.



20% paid, with a limit of 1,000 euros.

School material expenses.



20%, up to 120 euros per descendant.

Conciliation (both of ascendants and descendants).



20% of the fees paid for contributions in the special system for domestic employees. Limit of 400 euros/year.

Adoption or birth of a child.



100 euros, first child; 200 euros, second child; 300 euros, third and subsequent children.

People with disabilities equal to or greater than 33%.



120 euros a year.

Working women.



300 euros, first child; 350, second; 400, third and subsequent, and dependent people.

Unpaid care for people over 65 years of age and/or people with disabilities.



600 euros per year.

Leasing of habitual residence.



10%, with a maximum of 300 euros per year.

Donations for biohealth research.



50% monetary contributions.

Donations for the protection of cultural heritage or promotion of cultural and sports activities.



50% of the amounts donated.

Investments in renewable energy resource facilities.



10%, up to a maximum of 1,000 euros per year.

Investments in domestic water saving devices.



20% up to a maximum of 60 euros per year.

Investment in the acquisition of shares and social participations of new or recently created entities.



20%, with a maximum of 4,000 euros/year.

Investments made in entities listed on the Alternative Stock Market.



20%, with a maximum of 10,000 euros/year.

Gestha warns that only 8% benefit from the reductions



Only 55,920 people of the 694,035 personal income tax taxpayers in the Region of Murcia took advantage of some of the regional deductions in the last Income campaign. «That is, 8% of the total taxpayers. This means that the vast majority of filers do not apply them, either because they cannot do so, according to the established conditions, or because there is a lot of ignorance,” warns the general secretary of the union of Treasury technicians (Gestha), José María Mollinedo. .

In addition, a fact to take into account is that in last year's personal income tax campaign, corresponding to the 2022 financial year, the income group that obtained the greatest support thanks to meeting the requirements of regional deductions were those with tax bases between 19,000 and 33,000 euros, which would represent 15% of the total. Of course, the total number of filers below that amount of income is 560,900.

Hence, the degree of real impact of these measures is not as much as it seems for citizens as a whole based on their potential. Even, “sometimes you have to think about whether there are deductions that are worth it,” adds the representative of the Treasury technicians.

For Mollinedo, “the greater ease in completing the declaration has been to the detriment of knowledge of the Income Tax itself and means that, today, the majority when they receive the draft, and see that it is returned, confirm it directly without even checking whether it can increase the return further.