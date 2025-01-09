He Government of Salvador Illa started last year thanks to the votes of ERC and the commons, the same forces with which the PSC wants negotiate the 2025 regional budgets. But both parties are beginning to put a price on their support for public accounts.

In the first meeting held between the Minister of Economy and Finance, Alicia Romeroand the training he leads Jessica Albiachthe commons have demanded that a sanctioning regime for the housing law be approved in less than a month. Specifically, these sanctions would be aimed at pursuing the fraudulent use of seasonal rental to avoid the caps on conventional rental income.

The common people also ask for a “ambitious” and “clear” information campaign so that citizens know their rights as tenants. If the sanctioning regime is not approved, the PSC partner is not willing to continue negotiating the budgets, which are currently extended.

For her part, the counselor has conveyed the commitment of the Government to comply with the investiture agreement, “very especially in those measures that refer to the regulation and promotion of housing,” according to sources from the Department of Economy and Finance.

The counselor has also expressed the need to validate the decree law on financial needs of the public sector in budget extension, to increase the sufficiency income indicator – which will increase the guaranteed income of citizens by 3% – and for measures in the field of social benefits.

The proposal for the sanctioning regime is not new. In fact, Illa assured in the last plenary session last year that Catalonia would be the first community to have this instrument. It is estimated that to implement the punishments it will take a body of about 100 inspectors.

Both the PSC and the commons have agreed to continue negotiating in the coming weeks.