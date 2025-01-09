Subaru has led the ranking of the most reliable brands by Consumer Reports, the organization formed by the American non-profit Consumers Union, surpassing Lexus and Toyota, which traditionally occupied the first places.

This consumer organization conducts extensive testing and publishes rankings based on various factors, such as crash safety, reliability, and safety features.

With more than seven million subscribers, Consumer Reports collected data on more than 300,000 vehicles from models launched between the years 2000 and 2024. To analyze the problems that these could have caused, reliability scores (from 1 to 100) were assigned, weighting their severity and combining the results with test and survey data to rate each vehicle in 20 specific areas that ranged from minor driving discomfort to major failures in engines, transmissions and batteries.

This time Subaru, Lexus and Toyota top our reliability rankings, while GMC, Cadillac and Rivian take last place.









Top 10 with the most reliable brands



Consumer Reports





“While brand ratings can guide you to the showroom, it’s critical to also analyze the reliability of specific models before making a purchasing decision,” says Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports. “Even within high-ranking companies, there can be significant variation in reliability.”

Of the Subaru models analyzed, the Forester, recently introduced in the Spanish market, has offered results well above average, and the Crosstrek and Outback also remain above average.

“Subaru cars share many reliable components,” says Steven Elek, who oversees automotive data analysis at Consumer Reports. “This commonality means that when Subaru redesigns a vehicle, it can make fewer incremental changes by incorporating reliable systems. “This reduces the risk of new problems.”

Lexus and Toyota rank second and third in brand reliability scores in this year’s rankings. Four Lexus models scored above average, while three scored average. Toyota has four models that scored well above average, seven that scored above average, and five that scored average.

After Subaru, Lexus and Toyota, Honda is in fourth place. Three of its models earned above-average scores this year, while seven earned average scores. Acura, Honda’s luxury subbrand, takes fifth place, with one above-average model and one average model.

Hybrids are the most reliable electrified vehicles

On average, hybrid powertrains remain reliable, while pure electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) are improving despite ongoing reliability issues.

Hybrid technology has evolved and improved over the years. “While still extremely fuel efficient, today’s hybrids also offer similar reliability to conventional gasoline cars, despite their greater complexity,” says Fisher. On average, hybrids have a similar number of problems as cars powered by internal combustion engines (ICE).

But not all hybrids are the same. The most reliable models (from Hyundai, Kia, Lexus and Toyota) have earned the best reliability scores in several categories. For example, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, and Lexus NX Hybrid are among the most reliable models in this year’s survey. Kia’s Sorento Hybrid is the most reliable three-row SUV, closely followed by the Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Asia-based automakers continue to lead the industry in reliability, with an overall average score of 57 for the region on a scale of 1 to 100. This year, 8 of the 10 most reliable brands are Asian brands.

European manufacturers come in second with 48, with Audi and BMW in our list of the 10 most trusted brands.

The American brands rank behind both with an average score of 38. The highest-scoring domestic brand is Buick, in 11th place, with all models having average reliability. But others, like Rivian, have reliability well below average for all the models in their range.

“As a category, sedans remain very reliable,” says Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports. “Even when they are redesigned, they often have few of the latest features, which can cause problems when they are released to the market. “These sedans remain a practical option.”

SUVs earned a reliability rating of 49, while trucks came in last at 36.