In the Tver region, the missile regiment took up combat duty with the Yars missile system. This was announced on Thursday, December 15, by the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Sergei Karakaev.

“Today, a missile regiment in the Tver region took up combat duty at the new Yars mobile unpaved complex,” he said on the TV channel. “Star”.

Karakaev added that the second regiment of the Avangard hypersonic missiles will take up combat duty on Saturday, December 17.

Russian hypersonic weapons were presented in 2018. It includes the Avangard, Kinzhal complexes and Zircon missiles. In June 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Avangard and Kinzhal had already been put on combat duty in the Russian Federation.

Military expert Dmitry Kornev told Izvestia in November about the technical characteristics of the Russian intercontinental ballistic missile Yars. He noted that the missile system has several advantages.

The first is that it is in service in large quantities. At the moment, this is the most massive missile system in the Strategic Missile Forces. Secondly, the bulk of the Yars is mobile. The third advantage, according to Kornev, is that the Yars carries from three to six warheads, depending on the modification, each of which will be aimed at its target.