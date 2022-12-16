At the last European summit of the year, the talks were marked by the so-called ‘Qatargate’ scandal, a case of alleged corruption in the European Parliament. The president of this entity, Roberta Metsola, announced on Thursday “far-reaching” reforms for 2023. Some indications begin to point to Morocco, in addition to the alleged involvement of Qatar.

The ‘Qatargate’ was at the center of the talks this Thursday, December 15, at the European Union summit in Brussels. There, Roberta Metsola announced a package of reforms to fight corruption.

The package “will include a strengthening of whistleblower protection systems within Parliament, a ban on all unofficial friendship groups, a review of the application of our code of conduct rules and a full and comprehensive review of the way we deal with third countries”, announced the president of the European Parliament.

He also explained that there are “gaps that need to be filled, for example, in relation to the activities of former Members of the European Parliament, entries in the transparency register, and persons authorized to enter the European Parliament.”







The MEPs, who were meeting in Strasbourg, voted on a text that urges “the suspension of access permits for representatives of Qatari interests” during the duration of the judicial investigations.

For its part, the NGO Transparency International urged the European institutions to “take urgent measures to undertake an in-depth reform of their ethics and integrity systems.”

“While this may be the most flagrant case of alleged corruption in the European Parliament in many years, it is not an isolated incident. For several decades, Parliament has allowed a culture of impunity to develop, combining lax financial rules and controls with a complete lack of (or any) independent ethical oversight,” the NGO wrote.

All these reactions have arisen after the scandal in which Qatar and even Morocco have allegedly given money in exchange for the decisions of the European Parliament favoring them.

What is ‘Qatargate’?

The so-called ‘Qatargate’ is a case of alleged corruption in the European Parliament, which was publicly known on Friday, December 9, 2022 when the Belgian newspaper ‘Le Soir’ and the weekly ‘Knack’ made their first revelations.

Several members of the European Parliament are suspected of having been paid by Qatar to defend the interests of the emirate. Recently, the involvement of Morocco has also come to light.

Suspicions of corruption: raid on the European Parliament on Monday in Brussels © AFP

In a statement, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office stated that the investigation was directed at acts of “corruption” and “money laundering” in an organized gang. A “Gulf country” is suspected of “influencing the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament, by paying large sums of money or offering large gifts to third parties with a significant political and/or strategic position within the European Parliament. “says the statement.

Following the revelations, Roberta Metsola announced on Monday the opening of an “internal investigation”. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office also reported the seizure of several hundred thousand euros in three different places from three suspects: “600,000 euros at the home of one of the suspects, several hundred thousand euros in a suitcase seized in a room of a hotel in Brussels and about 150,000 euros in a flat belonging to a MEP”.

Who are the defendants?

Among the four people charged and jailed is the Greek MEP Eva Kaili, former Vice President of the European Parliament. Police found hundreds of thousands of euros in cash at the home she shares with Francesco Giorgi, her boyfriend and another defendant in the case.

Eva Kaili, Greek MEP and former Vice President of the European Parliament, in Brussels. © Eric Vidal, AFP

The agents also surprised Kaili’s father leaving a Brussels hotel with bags of money, allowing them to act despite parliamentary immunity on the understanding that he was committing a flagrant crime.

“Today, the World Cup in Qatar is concrete proof of how sports diplomacy can lead to a historic transformation of a country whose reforms have inspired the Arab world,” Kaili told the European Parliament on November 22, adding: “Qatar is a leader in labor rights.”

Kaili was removed from her vice-president post on Tuesday and her assets were frozen by the Greek Anti-Money Laundering Authority. She has scheduled her hearing before the judge on the 22nd, after not being able to appear this Wednesday due to a strike by civil servants. She maintains that she was unaware of the funds found at her home and in a suitcase carried by her father.

The former Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili and her colleague Francesco Giorgi, parliamentary assistant of the Socialists and Democrats group of the European Parliament. © Eurokinissi, STR, AFP

His partner, the Italian and parliamentary assistant Francesco Giorgi, He confessed this Thursday his role in the case and pointed out several people involved, according to ‘Le Soir’. He admitted to being part of an organization that works for Qatar, but also for Morocco.

According to Giorgi, the mastermind of the plot would be the Italian Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former MEP from whom the police seized 700,000 euros at his home and who is also in pretrial detention.

This file photo taken and released on March 26, 2019 by the European Parliament shows Italian Pier Antonio Panzeri speaking during a plenary session in Strasbourg. © Marc Dossmann, AFP

Giorgi also accused two other Social Democratic MEPs: the Belgian Marc Tarabella and the Italian Andrea Cozzolino, for whom Giorgi worked as an assistant. The two are free.

Finally, Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, Secretary General of No Peace Without Justice, is accused of “corruption, money laundering and criminal organization” and was jailed. The access of this NGO to the Brussels headquarters was suspended.

Several other people are suspected of having participated in the corruption case, but were not jailed.

The alleged involvement of Morocco

Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said on Wednesday that several countries, and not just Qatar, played a role in the case. However, this has not been confirmed by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the German weekly ‘Der Spiegel’, Morocco would also be implicated in the scandal according to investigation documents to which it claims to have had access.

The same parliamentarians would have been in contact with senior Moroccan representatives. Thus, Pier Antonio Panzeri could have received bribes from both Qatar and Morocco in exchange for influencing political decisions in the European Parliament.

The entrance of the European Parliament in Brussels on December 9, 2022. © KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Two relatives of Panzeri have also reportedly helped transport “gifts” delivered by a Rabat ambassador to an eastern European state.

Morocco would seek to influence the fishing rights negotiated between Rabat and the European Union and the management of Muslim worship in Belgium. Migration flows and the issue of the conflict in Western Sahara could also have been topics of interest to Rabat.

With EFE and AFP