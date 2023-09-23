The Armenian Foreign Minister said in a speech at the UN General Assembly: “After failing to prevent the genocide in Rwanda, the United Nations established a mechanism for prevention so that ‘this never happens again’ became a meaningful promise. But today we are on the brink of a new failure.”

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan attacked Nagorno-Karabakh and demanded that Armenian separatists lay down their weapons. The enclave is located in Azerbaijan, but is mainly populated by about 120,000 ethnic Armenians. The area has been a source of tension between the countries for decades and has led to several wars. In recent months, Azerbaijan has blocked access to the area, leaving many residents without food and medicine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has led talks to find a diplomatic solution, expressed "deep concern" about ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Blinken told him that the United States is pressing Azerbaijan "to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh," a ministry spokesman said.

