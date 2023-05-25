The Colombian team is already in the round of 16: who can be your rival?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia vs. Japan.
Colombia vs. Japan.
They defeated Japan 2-1 and achieved their early qualification.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombia qualified for the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina-2023 by beating Japan 2-1 this Wednesday in La Plata, in a match of the second date of Group C.
(It may interest you: Colombia knew how to suffer and achieved a victory to qualify for the round of 16 of the U-20)
Midfielder Yaser Asprilla, at minute 53, and striker Tomás Ángel (59), son of former coffee international Juan Pablo Ángel, scored the goals in the Colombian triumph. Riku Yamane had put the Asians ahead after 30 minutes, while Kuryu Matsuki missed a penalty in the 83rd that could have given them the tie.
Next opponent?
Colombia thus achieves its first goal in the World Cup and it is to ensure their place in the round of 16.
The next step will be to define your position in the group. For now it is the leader with 6 points, while Japan has 3. Senegal and Israel, who tied, have one point. Colombia will face Senegal on Saturday.
If Colombia ranks first in group C, it will face the best third place in groups A, B and F.
Group A
Selection Diff Pts
Argentinian 6 4
New Zealand 4 1
Uzbekistan 1 –1
Guatemala 0 –4
B Group
Selection Diff Pts
United States 6 4
Slovakia 3 3
Ecuador 3 0
Fiji 0 –7
Group F
Selection Diff Pts
South Korea 3 1
Gambia 3 1
Honduras 0 –1
France 0 –1
If Colombia qualifies second (if they lose to Senegal on Saturday and Japan win with a better goal difference), their next opponent will be the second in group A. In that case, for now the second is New Zealand, but it could also be Uzbekistan.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #team #rival
Leave a Reply