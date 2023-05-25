The Colombian team is already in the round of 16: who can be your rival?

Colombia qualified for the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina-2023 by beating Japan 2-1 this Wednesday in La Plata, in a match of the second date of Group C.

Midfielder Yaser Asprilla, at minute 53, and striker Tomás Ángel (59), son of former coffee international Juan Pablo Ángel, scored the goals in the Colombian triumph. Riku Yamane had put the Asians ahead after 30 minutes, while Kuryu Matsuki missed a penalty in the 83rd that could have given them the tie.

Next opponent?

Tomás Ángel responded and scored the winning goal.

Colombia thus achieves its first goal in the World Cup and it is to ensure their place in the round of 16.

The next step will be to define your position in the group. For now it is the leader with 6 points, while Japan has 3. Senegal and Israel, who tied, have one point. Colombia will face Senegal on Saturday.



If Colombia ranks first in group C, it will face the best third place in groups A, B and F.

Group A

Selection Diff Pts

Argentinian 6 4

New Zealand 4 1

Uzbekistan 1 –1

Guatemala 0 –4

B Group

Selection Diff Pts

United States 6 4

Slovakia 3 3

Ecuador 3 0

Fiji 0 –7

Group F

Selection Diff Pts

South Korea 3 1

Gambia 3 1

Honduras 0 –1

France 0 –1

Yaser Asprilla scored the equalizer.

If Colombia qualifies second (if they lose to Senegal on Saturday and Japan win with a better goal difference), their next opponent will be the second in group A. In that case, for now the second is New Zealand, but it could also be Uzbekistan.

