The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation of Colombia accused a guard of the La Modelo prison of perpetrating the kidnapping of the Colombian journalist Jineth Bedoya, who was subjected to torture and rape after an illegal detention, carried out in 2000.

“In the investigation it was found that the communicator arrived at the National Model Prison of Bogotá to conduct an interview with Mario Jaimes Mejía, alias ‘Panadero’, a former member of the defunct AUC (United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia). At the door of the penitentiary center was attended by the defendant today, who was in charge of the access filter and, supposedly, kept her on hold for almost half an hour, “the agency said in a release.

The journalist was kidnapped at the prison door on May 25 in the middle of an investigation into arms trafficking inside the penitentiary where members of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AUC, were implicated.

Bedoya was put into a vehicle and taken to a warehouse for 16 hours, where she was tortured and raped. After that time it was abandoned in the city of Villavicencio, about 78 kilometers from the Colombian capital.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, it was “established that this action was planned by former members of the AUC and drug traffickers deprived of liberty, with the support of some officials of the public force” and of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute, Inpec, and “who acted in revenge for the publications that the journalist made “.

The Colombian State, condemned by the Inter-American Court

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the Inter-American Court, condemned the Colombian State on October 18 for violations of Bedoya’s rights to personal integrity, personal freedom, honor, dignity and freedom of expression.

The Inter-American Court declared that the Colombian State did not have “due diligence when conducting investigations into the facts, the gender-based discriminatory nature of said investigations, and the violation of the reasonable period of time.”

The case was presented to the Court in 2011 by the Foundation for Press Freedom, FLIP, which alleged that the State was responsible for the crimes committed against the journalist.

With EFE and local media