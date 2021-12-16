Blue Tiger USA , the leading supplier of communications headsets, announced that it has won the CES 2022 Innovation Awards for Solare headphones, the first solar-powered communications headphones for hands-free driving. THE

The powerful Solar earphone collects light from any source, internal or external for continuous use without the need to recharge a battery, and the company plans to unveil the new pair of headphones at CES 2022, which will be held in Las Vegas from 5 to 8 January 2022, at the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

Aimed at the demanding needs of road warriors, such as truckers, professional drivers, commuters and long-distance travelers, the Blue Tiger Solare military-grade Bluetooth headset combines patented solar technology for virtually unlimited use without charging, with powerful charging technology. 97% noise cancellation and high quality speaker components, all powered by a flexible solar cell for a seamless driving communication experience.

Solar recharges continuously when exposed to indoor or outdoor sunlight, eliminating the concern for battery life, so drivers always receive and transmit essential communications clearly. “We are honored to win the CES 2022 Innovation Award for our groundbreaking solar-powered innovation. With Blue Tiger Solare, professional drivers can now travel safer without worrying about distractions and potential accidents that can be caused by inserting a headset to charge while driving “,

said Chantal Saah, CEO and co-founder, Blue Tiger USA.

“With Solare, drivers connect to important weather alerts, accident and traffic reports, GPS instructions, dispatchers, fellow drivers, friends and loved ones. And thanks to Solare’s solar technology, truckers and other drivers no longer have to worry about dead batteries or remembering to charge their headphones. “

Who is Blue Tiger USA and what is CES 2022

Founded in 2009, award-winning Blue Tiger USA, LLC is a leading manufacturer of over-the-head Bluetooth headphones and accessories designed specifically for professional drivers. Blue Tiger focuses on high quality products with excellent customer service to honor their mission “to help professionals live a safer and happier life while traveling on the road”.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving the global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as industry leaders and supporters. influencers of the world. For more information, visit the CES.tech website.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!