Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team, is already preparing his call for the next double day of the tie. The team will host Uruguay in Barranquilla on October 12 and five days later they will visit Uruguay in Quito.

These two matches will be revenge for what happened four years ago, when two consecutive defeats (0-3 against Uruguay at home and 6-1 against Ecuador as a visitor) cost Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz his head.

Lorenzo already has a base roster in which he already has his complete confidence and there will most likely be no big news on the list, which should be announced next week.

The loss that the Colombian National Team would have for the games against Uruguay and Ecuador

However, the Argentine coach now has a loss that could be worrying. The central defender Jhon Lucumi He would be ruled out for the next two games.

The central defender left the field in the 66th minute in the match that his team, Bologna, drew goalless against Napoli. He was replaced by Riccardo Calafiori.

The initial diagnosis of Lucumí’s injury was a problem in the quadriceps of his right thigh, and that took him out of the match that Bologna tied without goals with Monza, this Thursday.

Now, press reports indicate that Lucumí’s disability could be longer and that he could only be available to play after the Fifa date. Before the knockout matches, Bologna has two games: on Sunday they host Empoli and on October 7 they visit Inter.

Lucumí is the player with the most minutes on the court in the Lorenzo era: he has 720 in eight appearances and was a starter in eight of the ten games that the National Team has played under the command of the Argentine.

It is not the only loss that Lorenzo has in defense: Yerry Mina also has a muscle injury and has not been able to reappear with Fiorentina, which forces the coach to look for alternatives.

In the first game that Lucumí did not play as a starter, against Mexico, the center backs were Dávinson Sánchez and Carlos Cuesta, both available. And then, when he played with an alternate roster against the United States, Andrés Llinás and Andrés Pérez acted. The Millonarios player could be there, but the second is injured.

