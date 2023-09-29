Advertising campaigns for healthy food often work poorly among less educated people. They distrust the institutions that provide nutritional advice and experience the advice as patronizing and as an attack on their own freedom of choice. As a result, many nutrition campaigns are counterproductive, according to research by Erasmus University.
Jurriaan Nolles
