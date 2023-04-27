2023 is considered by the Colombian rapper, singer and songwriter Steven Mesa Londoño, who artistically calls himself blessedas the year of consolidation of your project in the urban genre. Now present your new single, “Summer”a song with commercial flow and a sound designed for dancing. With this song, he returns to take over the parties together with the Jamaican producer Rvssian, a reference in dancehall.

“Summer” comes after the hitmaker made in Medellin Colombiawill launch “Las Morras” together with the Mexican Peso Pluma, with which he has reached millions of views on music platforms.

It is worth mentioning that Rvssian is a renowned producer who has worked in collaborations with artists such as Rauw Alejandro, Chris Brown, Arcangel, Bad Bunny, among others. This new production, which has lyrics and interpretation by Blessd, has a mix that has all the elements to “break” it big in the clubs.

Blessd continues to demonstrate the versatility that as an artist he has managed to consolidate up to now, a musical project with nuances that become a trend with each release.

The music video was shot in Miami, Florida, United States., under a sequential shot production of Blessd, singing said single in a location that evokes summer 100 percent. A mansion and luxurious automobiles complement the audiovisual.

At just 23 years old, not only improvises and sings, but also composes his own songs. All of this has made him the artist of the new urban school in Colombia. His work, dedication and initiative to make music have positioned him in the genre as one of the new superstars.

This young paisa from Barrio Antioquia, he found a passion in music that inspired him to compose the songs that today are sung on different stages from his homeland and other countries.