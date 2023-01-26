The College of Journalists of the Region of Murcia issued a statement this Thursday to express its rejection of Real Murcia’s veto of LA VERDAD journalist, José Otón, and the subsequent statement issued on Monday, January 23, 2023 by the club.

The College of Journalists already issued a statement via Twitter condemning the veto for the journalist to access the press area of ​​the Enrique Roca Stadium last weekend, but it understands that, “after the veto, the subsequent statement from the Grana entity It aggravates the situation, since it makes it clear that said ban was the result of a considered decision, which puts the facts in their true context and represents a frontal attack on freedom of the press.”

According to the organization, “the statement tries to minimize the importance of the decision, alleging that the journalist was only prohibited from accessing the press area, but not from entering the stadium. The fact that he could enter the stadium like the rest of the fans does not diminish the importance of the decision taken by the Grana club, since the informants must access their job with full guarantees and carry out their work for the media. communication that they represent in the press area, being able to later have access to the protagonists in the mixed zone and press room.

The Association of Journalists goes on to explain that “it seems to us, furthermore, especially serious that in the statement the professionalism of the journalist is attacked trying to justify such an unjustifiable decision, since it speaks of ‘false news that damages the image of the club and the leaders of it’, without indicating what these alleged false news are.

The organization’s statement reasons that “any of the leaders of Real Murcia has the right to disagree with the information from journalists and the media. They can, if they consider that a piece of news does not conform to the truth, resort to mechanisms such as the right of reply to give their version in the same medium or in any of the club’s media or bring positions closer and clarify the information published, as stated at the end of the statement. Even if they understand that a crime has been committed, they can resort to the courts of justice. But we understand that in no case can a journalist’s access to the stadium be vetoed to carry out his work, let alone justify it through a statement attacking the professionalism of the informant ».

The College of Journalists ended by requesting the leaders of Real Murcia involved in this decision to “reconsider their position by listening to their fans, who are already speaking out on social networks, and that said journalist can access the press area like any other informant.” ».