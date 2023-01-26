Washington is ready to ease sanctions against Moscow for the sake of serious negotiations on Ukraine. This was announced on January 26 by US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

“In the context of the Russian decision to engage in serious negotiations and withdraw its forces from Ukraine and return the territories, I would, of course, welcome the easing of sanctions,” she said, speaking at a Senate hearing. The broadcast was Independent.

Nuland also added that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has a similar position.

In addition, the politician noted that the United States will not have time to send its Abrams tanks to Ukraine by spring, when hostilities are expected to intensify. She pointed out that these machines are very complex and require significant military training.

Earlier in the day, Blinken indicated that the United States had imposed visa sanctions against 531 members of the Russian Armed Forces. The sanctions were allegedly imposed for actions that “threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine.”

At the same time, the United States introduced new sanctions against legal entities and individuals from Russia. The new list includes more than 15 individuals, including businessmen, politicians and officials. In addition, more than 30 organizations were added to the list.

Prior to that, on January 25, US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. He also stated that the aid would be accompanied by supplies from other countries. However, as noted in the US administration, the delivery of machines may take months.

As noted on the same day by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, answering a question about the contacts of the Russian leader with the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin did not communicate with Vladimir Zelensky over the past few years. The last meeting of the two leaders took place in Paris in 2019 at the Normandy format summit, after which they called several times in February and July 2020.

On January 19, Peskov noted that the sooner Ukraine declares its readiness to accept the demands of the Russian side, the sooner the conflict will be resolved.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.