The College of Dentists of the Region of Murcia will bring to trial a dental technician, who answers to the initials MM M, for practicing as a dentist without having, as they say, the relevant qualification, for which they attribute a crime of intrusion. The hearing will be held on September 20, in the Criminal Court Number 2 of Cartagena.

According to the college, the man, who cared for patients in his private home, “exceeded” his duties, since “he did not limit himself to carrying out, with a dentist’s prescription, a dental prosthesis, but he carried it out without have said authorization and in completely unhealthy conditions and illegally”.

From the College of Dentists they demand a regulatory change that establishes that the majority of the social patrimony and the number of partners in dental clinics correspond to professional dentists. In this way, according to Pedro Caballero, president of the institution, “actions against the protection of health by those who seek to do business in the sector and obtain benefits without attending to deontological ethics” could be avoided.

On the other hand, the entity also claims the hardening of the penalties by means of an aggravated type for the intrusion associated with the health professions since, according to Caballero, “the commission of this crime, as long as the norm does not change, will continue to be beneficial for the intruders and will even encourage them to reoffend” and stated that “dentistry is a health profession and since people’s health and even lives can be put at risk, the penalties for intrusion are really ridiculous.”

From the school, they stressed that this type of crime is only punishable by jail when the defendant publicly attributes the quality of a professional through the use of a title that he does not possess. However, the fact of exercising the functions of the dental profession without being certified for it is punishable by fines of six to twelve months.